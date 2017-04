HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after he inappropriately touched and masturbated in front of multiple Highlands Ranch residents while posing as a door-to-door salesman last week, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said one of the incidents happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Bear Mountain Drive. The suspect, 51-year-old Antron Fogler, insisted that a 19-year-old resident let him into her home to use the bathroom. When the victim refused, Fogler inappropriately touched her and masturbated in front of her, according to deputies.

Deputies said in a separate incident, Fogler questioned a victim about her husband’s location, then entered her home and touched her.

Fogler was jailed on charges of indecent exposure, unlawful sexual contact, and second-degree burglary.

Deputies said door-to-door salespeople in Douglas County, with the exception of nonprofits and charities, are required to register with the sheriff’s office. Approved solicitors are vetted and given a registration card with business and contact information that they must carry at all times. Fogler didn’t have such a card, according to deputies.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Fogler and has not contacted the sheriff’s office is asked to contact Detective Kahan at lkahan@dcsheriff.net or 303-824-7085.