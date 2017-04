FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Three local agencies will be participating in the National Drug Take Back Event Saturday, April 29.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can drop off expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs for disposal to any of the following locations:

Cañon City Police Department located at 161 Justice Center Road in Cañon City

Florence Police Department located at 600 W. 3rd Street in Florence

Fremont County Garden Park Building located at 201 N. 6th Street in Cañon City

The service is free and anonymous.

Last October, Americans turned in 366 tons of prescription drugs at almost 5,200 sites operated by the DEA nad more than 4,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

