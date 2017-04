COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Springs Rescue Mission on Tuesday opened the first stage of its new Resource Center.

It includes 16 public showers for community members, offices for case management and a general gathering place for people in need.

The Mission says the purpose of the new Resource Center goes beyond providing a place to sleep or shower, but will hopefully help people struggling with poverty get back on track.

“When the only way typically you’ve been able to go into a restroom and splash water on your face or maybe do a sponge bath as you can, to be able to stand under running water and have it be warm, hot water with some soap and shampoo and some of those kinds of things,” said Larry Yonker, CEO of Springs Rescue Mission. “We just think it’s going to make a huge difference. We already have seen that it’s going to make a huge difference.”

The Resource Center is part of a campus expansion project which comes with a hefty $13 million price tag.

According to their website, SRM is about $7 million away from their goal and expect it all to be completed by fall 2018.