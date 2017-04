COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Utilities has received the Tree Line USA award from the Arbor Day Foundation. The honor is given to utility companies who effectively demonstrate how trees and utilities can coexist for the benefit of communities and citizens.

Monday, CSU employees showed the public how to plant trees with power lines in mind.

“Having the right tree in the right place is an asset to your property,” construction inspector Doug Lions said. “Having the wrong tree in the wrong place is a liability. We do this, number one, for public safety.”

This is the 22nd consecutive year CSU has received the Tree Line USA award.