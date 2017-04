COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Get ready for a lot more construction during your commutes.

The second year of the 2C Paving Operation Program is now underway.

“Today, we are kicking off our second year of paying activity, funded by the voter approved 2C,” said Mayor John Suthers.

This year, 2C is expected to provide funding for around 225 lane miles to be paved.

“It’s all a sign of the progress, we are dealing with our long neglected infrastructure issues,” said Mayor Suthers.

The .62 percent sales tax increase was approved by voters in 2015. Last year, it helped the city pave 229 miles of roadway.

“It’s something we need to do to make sure we continue to build a city that matches out fantastic scenery,” added Mayor Suthers.

Crews began their work Tuesday on Foxridge Drive, in the southeast part of Colorado Springs, the first of nearly 90 roads that will see the guys in yellow this summer.

“Foxridge leads to major arteries in the district so we wanted to make sure we start there and expand on forward,” said Councilwoman Yolanda Avila, who represents the district 4 where the paving started.

With 2C, the city promised voters that over the next five years, they’ll pave about 1,000 miles roads, with an average of 200 miles a year.

“We’re exceeding that mark at this point in time, hopefully we’ll be able to continue that trend, we’re also coming in under budget at this point in time, hopefully we’ll be able to continue that trend,” said Colorado Springs city streets manager Corey Farkas.

