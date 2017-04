Related Coverage Major expansion underway at Memorial Hospital North

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s a party at Memorial Hospital North.

At the center of the celebration is fourth grader Jase Krantz.

“I was the first baby born here so they surprised me for my 10th birthday,” Jase said.

Her mother remembers that special day a decade ago clearly.

“At the time, they asked if I’d be interested in having the baby at this new hospital,” Nicole Andreas said. “I knew we were having a party but this is very unexpected.”

Nearly the entire staff was in the hospital lobby applauding when they greeted Jase as she walked through the door.

“It’s really special for us to celebrate Jase’s 10th birthday and our 10th anniversary at the same time,” Associate Chief Nursing officer Tamera Dunsethrosenbaum said.

Like Jase, the hospital has grown. It opened as a small community based hospital and is only getting bigger.

“Now its a full service hospital with plans to expand, Dunsethrosenbaum said. “We’ll have a 144,000-foot addition that costs approximately $125 million.”

In the last two years alone, inpatient admissions have increased more than 60 percent at Memorial Hospital North. Among the additions, the expansion plan will include 8 new emergency rooms, two operating rooms and women’s care and birth center services.

Jase is breaking new ground too.

She‘s a defenseman on an all-boys hockey team, so she appreciated the autographed hockey stick from the Colorado Avalanche and hanging out with members of the Colorado College hockey team.

“Cool I’m very excited,” Jase said.

“She’ll remember this for a long time,” Nicole said.

You could say this day ranks up as one of the best … maybe even a ten.