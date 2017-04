DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are asking for your help finding an armed and dangerous suspect who was last seen in the Lakewood area Monday afternoon.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, 32-year-old Zachary Vela, is a Department of Corrections escapee wanted for a felony parole violation and is suspected in multiple crimes throughout the Denver Metro area and Douglas County including vehicle theft, burglary and vehicle trespasses.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Vela was last seen driving a stolen red Toyota Tacoma with license plate VYQ010 in Lakewood just before 1 p.m.

Authorities had previously searched a home in the 10000 block of W. Alameda Avenue in Lakewood Monday morning looking for Vela but did not find him during the search.

If you see Vela, do not approach him; call 911 immediately.