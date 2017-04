COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two men were photographed separately Monday standing outside Falcon High School with a special message.

“You are loved,” the signs read.

Falcon resident Tanya Creighton took the photo of the two men displaying their act of kindness.

District 49 has seen the losses of four staff members recently. Administrator Dr. Julia Roark was riding her bicycle when she was hit by a car on April 20. Banning Lewis Ranch Academy teacher Rachel Dewey died while skiing near Glen Cove on Pikes Peak March 20, and transportation director Richard Hammond was found dead in his car in Denver February 16.

Additionally, two Falcon High School students have recently died. Michael Finley was killed in a crash April 14 by a suspected drunk driver in Falcon, and sophomore Alex Bourbon died April 19.