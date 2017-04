TELLER COUNTY, Colo. – Job fairs will be held in Woodland Park and Cripple Creek this week.

On Tuesday, April 25, a job fair will be held in Woodland Park at the Ute Pass Cultural Center located at 210 E. Midland Avenue from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, April 26, the fair will be held in Cripple Creek at the Aspen Mine Center located at 166 E. Bennett Avenue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Veterans and eligible spouses can receive priority of service and can enter half an hour early to both events.

Both job fairs will be hosted by the Pikes Peak Workforce Center.

