COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The power of stuffed animals.

Students from Scott Elementary School hand-delivered over 100 cuddly toys Monday afternoon to a local children’s hospital.

The school’s Optimist International Club is in its first year and for their community service project, the students decided to have a school-wide fundraiser for stuffed animals to give to children who have cancer.

“One big thing that we use stuffed animals for is to just help make the environment at the doctor’s office or at a hospital more inviting and more welcoming,” said certified child life specialist Hannah Egger. “Kids a lot of times are going through procedures that might be difficult or nervous about seeing the doctor or not sure what to expect and so stuffed animals can just add a layer of and familiarity for kids here.”

The children collected 123 stuffed animals.