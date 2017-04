PUEBLO, Colo. — Need to clean out your medicine cabinet?

This Saturday, you can turn in your unused or expired household prescription / over-the-counter medication for safe disposal as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Pueblo Police Department will be hosting their own event April 29 in the parking lot of the Pueblo Municipal Justice Center located at 200 S. Main Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following items are not accepted:

Mercury (thermometers)

Needles and sharps

Oxygen containers

Chemotherapy / radioactive substances

Pressurized canisters

Illicit drugs

>> Click here to see a list of take back locations in Colorado Springs.