EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. –The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing teen last seen Monday afternoon.

Fifteen-year-old Lorreine Cecale was last seen at Falcon High School around 1 p.m. Authorities are concerned for her safety because she has medical issues.

She is described as a white girl about 5 feet 6 inches, weighing 125 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Cecale was last seen wearing a dark zip-up hoodie and jeans.

If you see her, call the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 719-390-5555.