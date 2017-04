COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In court today – 60-year-old Douglas Clubb.

Clubb is charged with child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, three counts of misdemeanor child abuse and four traffic offenses.

This month, a grand jury returned an indictment against Clubb for the January 12 incident where four elementary school students walking to school were hit while in the crosswalk at the intersection of Chelton Road and Pikes Peak Avenue.

Clubb’s next court appearance will be in May.

Jail records indicate he was still being held in lieu of $2,000 bail.