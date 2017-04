Related Coverage Decade-old murder evidence found in Fremont County storage unit

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant who was placed on administrative leave after evidence in a storage unit he had previously owned was discovered has retired.

On Monday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office announced Robert Dodd had retired as of Sunday, April 23 after more than 25 years of service.

Dodd was placed on administrative leave in January of this year after evidence – such as a blanket, bloody socks and a hatchet – were discovered in his storage unit.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating if the evidence found is potentially related to the murder of 17-year-old Candace Hiltz, who was found shot to death in her family home in the Copper Gulch area in 2006.

Dodd lost control of the storage unit after failing to pay rental fees.