FORT CARSON, Colo. — Nearly 100 Fort Carson soldiers are finally home after being deployed in August.

The 95 soldiers are with the 127th Military Police Company and 148th MP Detachment.

The homecoming ceremony got underway around 5 p.m. bringing the soldiers home after an 8-month deployment.

For one soldier, she hadn’t seen her family in two years because they live in Italy.

Today’s homecoming was extra special.

“This time to actually be with them and spend some time with them really makes me happy and warm inside I can’t express the feelings I have right now,” said Sgt. Christine Bonse.

“After seeing her it’s just really emotional made me cry and its good to have her back,” her father said.

The soldiers all deployed in August to Kuwait and Qatar in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

While deployed, both units provided law enforcement operations in support of U.S. Army and Central Command.