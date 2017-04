COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mattress Firm Foster Kids is hosting a clothing drive to benefit nonprofit foster care partners in Colorado Springs.

Now through Sunday, June 18, all 12 Mattress Firm stores in Colorado Springs will be accepting new clothing items or monetary donations to help local foster kids look and feel their best.

Mattress Firm Foster Kids’ goal is to provide foster children with essential items – like clothes – needed to adjust to a new home and succeed in a new environment.

While all clothing items infant to adult sizes are needed, the most requested items are the following:

Jeans

Graphic tees

Hoodies

Athletic wear

Throughout the year, Mattress Firm Foster Kids, a program of the Ticket to Dream Foundation, hosts 6 donation drives at its Colorado Springs stores to collect items and raise funds to help thousands of local foster children. The next drive this year will be a School Supply Drive starting July 3.

Donations from each drive will be distributed to partner organizations in the community.

>> Click here to find a Mattress Firm location near you.