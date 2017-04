FORT CARSON, Colo. — About 95 Fort Carson soldiers are coming home Monday after nine months in the Middle East.

The soldiers are from the 127th Military Police Company and the 148th MP Detachment, both from the 759th MP Battalion. They deployed to Kuwait and Qatar in August in support of Operation Spartan Shield. Both units provided law enforcement operations at their respective installations.

A homecoming ceremony will be held at 9 p.m. Monday at the special events center on post.