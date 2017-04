WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The love for music and video games collided Sunday at the Woodland Park Wind Symphony performance “The World of Windcraft.”

It featured theme music from games like Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Halo, and Bounty Hunter with a unique twist.

It was all performed live by a community band that started about 20 years ago.

“Any way we can attract young people to music,” wind symphony president Paul Darlington said. “Generally band music in particular is something we definitely like to do, and I think this concert is our best effort at it, because as you will see, there are dozens of kids that come here and they like to play the games, they like to hear the music and see the videos.”