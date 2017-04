COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — How does a four-hour workout sound?

What if it was all for a good cause?

People at Life Time Fitness are riding for a reason in their second annual four-hour indoor cycling event and it’s all going to children’s cancer research.

Everyone from avid cyclists to first time riders participated.

It’s part of a nationwide effort where teams raise money for each hour they ride, and all of that supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Life Time Foundation.

“It is incredibly important because St. Jude’s has some really amazing research for children’s cancer. It’s one of the only institutions in the country that’s dedicated specifically to those children and the kids themselves don’t have to pay or their families don’t have to pay for the treatment so it’s really life saving for millions of kids,” said cyclist Andrea Cespedes.

More than 100 Life Time Fitness locations across the U.S. took part in the fundraiser.