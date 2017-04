COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect who fired shots in a parking lot early Sunday, hitting a nearby business.

It happened just after midnight in the 3900 block of N. Academy Boulevard near Betty Drive and Half Turn Road.

According to police, an officer responded to the parking lot after hearing several gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, it was reported that a person in black sedan fired several shots in the parking lot and hit the business.

The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival.

There were no reported injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.