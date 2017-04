Related Coverage Pet Expo returns to Colorado Springs this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pet Expo dedicated to your furry friends is still going on Sunday at the Colorado Springs Events Center.

This year’s show features over 160 booths and fun activities for animal lovers.

Events include training demonstrations, pet contests, a mutt masters agility course, discount vaccines, and adoptions from over 20 rescues.

Admissions for adults is $7 and kids 16 and under are free.

It’s happening Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.