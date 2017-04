LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash in Las Animas County.

It happened Saturday around 10:30 a.m. on I-25 near milepost 39, about 10 miles south of Walsenburg toward Trinidad.

Troopers say 41-year-old Jeremy Cross of Amarillo, Texas was driving a Chevrolet Suburban northbound on I-25 when he drifted off the right side of the road. He then re-entered the road and hit a pedestrian who was pushing a bike northbound on the shoulder.

Cross traveled off the right side of the road again, rotating and rolling before coming to a stop in a grassy ditch area on the shoulder, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The pedestrian, identified as a 41-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not known at this time.

Cross was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers say alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected as a contributing factor in this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.