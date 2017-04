COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Local students got the chance to earn some bragging rights at Saturday’s Kids and Cops Dodgeball Tournament at Coronado High School.

A total 14 teams from local high schools, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and both Colorado Springs and Fountain Police Departments spent the day battling it out.

They did it all while raising money for teen suicide prevention as a response to the seemingly growing problem throughout high schools in the area.

“You know this is just absolutely wonderful. We really wanted to have an opportunity to bring law enforcement, our kids, and our community together for a good cause. This is a great way for the community to come out, talk to police officers in a non-aggressive setting and for us to communicate with the kids and community. It’s a great opportunity to come out and meet the police,” said Dedra Worley, school resource officer.

All of the proceeds from the event go toward local nonprofit Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention.