COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — More political protests were happening Saturday, but with a different spin.

This weekend, it’s about science and climate change.

Hundreds of people rallied at City Hall downtown Saturday, April 22, in the name of science.

This was just one of many marches happening all over the world in support of science’s impact on society.

Falling on the same day as Earth Day, organizers hope it will bring attention to what they say is a lack of science in modern politics.

“For the community, I hope that it brings awareness to our impact on our climate and just kind of draw attention to our politicians – local, state, and federal that we’re here, we’re not giving up and we’re not going to back down on these issues,” said Betty Field, a citizen at the rally.

The main rally happened in Washington but organizers say more than 600 marches took place worldwide.

That includes cities like Denver, Chicago and New York, where thousands gathered to march.

In Denver, thousands showed their frustration at Civic Center Park downtown.

“He [President Donald Trump] hasn’t done anything he promised during the election,” said one person at the march. “He is letting down his base.”

Another person at the march responded to Trump’s continued message of bringing back American jobs in the coal and steel industries.

“Without clean water, without clean air, jobs don’t mean crap.”

On Saturday, Trump issued an Earth Day statement, saying the U.S. has an “obligation” to protect its resources while “reducing unnecessary burden” on the economy.