LITTLETON, Colo. — Are you someone who loves beer enough to major in it?

Registration for Fermentation Science is currently open at Arapahoe Community College and it’s brewing up a lot of interest!

“This is like wild kinds of biology,” said Samuel Davree, the Dean of Health Mathematics and Science at ACC.

He says his team is learning that most any student who enjoys beer also has an interest – and so do Colorado consumers in what is a very profitable business.

Darren Boyd, who co-owns Spangalang Brewery in 5 Points, says while there isn’t a shortage of people who want to be in the industry, the right person with the right pitch can attract investors needed to start a brewery of their own.

“You’re seeing more and more people who do have academic backgrounds,” Boyd said.

One of the classes offered at ACC is Craft Beer Brewing.

According to the course description, the class “examines fermentation science of craft beer brewing industry with an emphasis on wort production, yeast fermentation process, beer contaminants and how to avoid them, brewery cleaning, maintenance and environmental impact. The laboratory experience includes basic microbiological/scientific techniques and brewery experiences. Students MUST be 21 or older to enroll in this class.”

In two years you can get an associates in Fermentation Science. After that, an opportunity for a Bachelor’s degree is on tap at Metro State or CSU.