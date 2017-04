COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Over 4,000 suitcases were handed out to children in foster care in El Paso and surrounding Counties over the weekend.

Volunteers with Cases of Love collected new and gently used luggage for kids in our area Saturday.

Local authorities also helped for the cause.

This was the second year in a row for the event.

The goal was to double last year’s 200 bags – and they surpassed that by a landslide with over 4,000 suitcases this year.

They can now share the Cases of Love with Pueblo and Teller Counties.

“At the present time and as far back as the 1980s when I worked with foster children in Greeley and El Paso Counties, children historically have been carrying their belongings around in big black trash bags and we’re here to try to put an end to that happening so we’re suitcases, dufflelbags and such so we can put an end to the big black trash bags,” said founder Becky Wyzykowski.

Wyzykowski says they want to make sure children who are new and those already in the foster care system all get a bag.

She added she hopes Cases of Love will have the same, if not more, success for next year’s event.

All photos courtesy Becky Wyzykowski, Cases of Love.

Cases of Love View as list View as gallery Open Gallery