CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal single car rollover crash Sunday.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Chaffee County Road 120, near Chaffee County Road 125 in Chaffee County.

Troopers say a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 34-year-old William Robutka of Buena Vista was traveling eastbound on Chaffee County Road 120 when he went off the north side of the road.

Robutka overcorrected, causing the car to rotate before crossing lanes of County Road 120.

Colorado State Patrol says Robutka collided with a small embankment, rolled twice, then collided with a road sign and three parked trailers before coming to a stop.

Robutka was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the car. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by the coroner.

Troopers say alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor in this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.