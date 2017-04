AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora mother of 5 took to Facebook to express her frustrations surrounding bullying.

Mandy Brown uploaded a series of videos to her Facebook page Wednesday, April 19 showing the reality of the situation she was dealing with.

In the post, Brown expresses her frustration with a group of girls bullying her 15-year-old daughter at her high school.

The bullying has gotten so bad that the teen is escorted by security from class to class and to and from the bathroom as well as her mother’s car.

According to the post, Brown plans to file restraining orders.

Brown’s Facebook post has now gained over 120,000 shares and her videos have been watched over 15 million times collectively.

FOX21 reached out to Brown for a comment but have yet to hear back.

>> Click here to see the post and videos. Warning: Post contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing.