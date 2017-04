Related Coverage Starbucks introduces magical Unicorn Frappuccino for a limited time only

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As you may have heard, Starbucks is hopping on the unicorn craze with its limited edition Unicorn Frappuccino.

The colorful drink was made available April 19 and only lasts through Sunday.

It’s driving people who love the colorful concoction crazy, and apparently dogs too!

An animal shelter in Sacramento put out this video showing one of its dogs, Baby Ruth, trying the new Starbucks drink.

Baby Ruth seems to really enjoy it!

The pup was even somehow transformed into a princess, mid-drink.

The Front Street Animal Shelter is hoping to see Baby Ruth adopted soon.