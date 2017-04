CINCINNATI, Ohio — Baby Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo, has discovered something new – a shower stall!

Each morning, Fiona is weighed and then follows her caregivers to get her morning bottle.

After eating, the three-month old hippopotamus does what most kids do – explore their surroundings.

This time, she found the dive room and since the shower was running, why not hop in?

The best part – it was so relaxing, she decided maybe she needed to take a nap there.

Does Fiona sound like the rest of us or what?