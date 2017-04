COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for several men who robbed a victim in east Colorado Springs early Saturday.

According to police, the victim was walking just before 1 a.m. in the 4900 block of Constitution Avenue, between Avondale and Oro Blanco Drives, when a car pulled beside him. Several men with their faces covered got out of the car and stole some of the victim’s money and personal belongings. One of the men was armed with a gun, police say.

The suspects then fled eastbound on Constitution Avenue, according to authorities.

The victim was not injured during the robbery.

Officers searched the area but could not find the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.