PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Workforce Center will host the “Steps to Success” Youth Employment Expo on Friday, April 28.

The combination job fair and career expo is open to teens interested in exploring the workforce for summer jobs and/or career opportunities for the future.

Representatives from local businesses with immediate job opportunities for high school and college students will be available at the event.

Companies in attendance include Home Depot, Kmart, Print Pros, The Mile High Youth Corps, Loaf ‘N’ Jug, Boy Scouts of America, Pueblo Community College, and The Nature and Rapture Center.

Job fair attendees will also get a chance to talk with staff from the Pueblo Workforce Center and the Pueblo Youth Empowerment and Success Council for more information about steps to take for the long term.

Those interested in attending the event are encouraged to contact Darla Francisco, Governor’s Summer Job Hunt Coordinator or the Pueblo Workforce Center at 719-562-3739 or click here for more information.

The Youth Employment Expo will take place Friday, April 28 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Pueblo Workforce Center located at 212 West 3rd Street in Pueblo.

>> Click here to register.