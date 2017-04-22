Police investigating after body found in Fountain Creek

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a body was found in Fountain Creek Saturday.

Police tell FOX21 a man walking his dog found the body Saturday morning.

Authorities say the body is believed to be that of a man possibly in his 50s.

Police do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.