Police investigating after body found in Fountain Creek

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a body was found in Fountain Creek Saturday.
Police tell FOX21 a man walking his dog found the body Saturday morning.
Authorities say the body is believed to be that of a man possibly in his 50s.
Police do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.
