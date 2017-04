COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police Foundation of Colorado Springs (PFCS) is reminding residents they do not solicit donations by telephone and residents should ignore calls from anyone claiming to ask for money on behalf of the organization.

According to Nicole Magic Soto, PFCS Executive Director, local residents have received solicitation phone calls from someone claiming to represents PFCS.

PFCS does not solicit donations through phone calls or through the mail.

Phone numbers recently used in the scam are 719-387-8128 and 719-235-5895.

If you receive calls from either of those numbers, or others from people claiming to represent the PFCS, do not respond to the donation request and inform PFCS by emailing them at info@policefoundationofcoloradosprings.gov.

