STATEWIDE — When you visit our national parks, you’re also helping out our economy.

A whopping 7,457,422 visitors to national parks in Colorado in 2016 spent nearly $486 million in the state, according to a new National Park Service (NPS) report.

That record visitation and spending supported 7,427 jobs and boosted the Colorado economy by $722 million, representing a 5.4 percent increase in visitation and a 7.9 percent rise in spending over 2015, the report also showed.

“This new report also shows that national park tourism is a significant driver in the national economy – returning $10 for every $1 invested in the Park Service – and a big factor in Colorado’s economy,” said NPS Intermountain Region Director Sue Masica. “From Rocky Mountain to Mesa Verde, the 12 national park units in Colorado attract visitors from within the state, across the country and around the world.”

According to the report, the most visited national parks in Colorado in 2016 were the following:

Rocky Mountain National Park (4,517,586)

Curecanti National Recreation Area (982,498)

Mesa Verde National Park (583,527)

The 9 other NPS parks in the state include Black Canyon of the Gunnison and Great Sand Dunes national parks.

>> Click here to see the full report.