COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Our April Musician of the Month is indie hip-hop band Audible.

Three of the band’s members, HoTT, Jeb and Brandon, join FOX21 Weekend Morning News to share their story and music.

Founded in 2012, the band represents the upstate New York and Rocky Mountain regions, with influences in indie, jazz, blues, soul and hip-hop.

Follow Audible on Facebook and Twitter for all the latest.