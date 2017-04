DENVER, Colo. — A big honor for a fallen Colorado State Patrol trooper at the State Capitol Friday.

A stretch of Highway 66 is now known as Trooper Taylor Thyfault Memorial Highway.

Colorado State Patrol Public Affairs documented the progression of the hearing through a series of tweets Friday.

A special tribute today as the proclamation to rename a portion of Hwy 66 as the Trooper Thyfault Memorial Highway. #ThyfaultStrong pic.twitter.com/mY1DXfNoxE — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) April 21, 2017

In May 2015, Trooper Thyfault died after being hit by a vehicle on the highway near East County Line Road after a high-speed chase.

The portion of Colorado 66 to be named in his memory is between 75th Street and U.S. 287.

Reading of house resolution to name Hwy 66 the Trooper Taylor Thyfault Memorial Highway. Proud moments for our family. #ThyfaultStrong pic.twitter.com/JMpCxnjQFx — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) April 21, 2017

Members of the Colorado Senate also took the time to shake hands and personally thank family and friends of Thyfault after hearing his story.

Members of the Colorado Senate taking their time to personally thank the family /friends of Trooper Taylor Thyfault after hearing his story. pic.twitter.com/kwSKbWEvPr — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) April 21, 2017