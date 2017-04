COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dog Haus, acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger eatery, has opened its newest location in the Springs.

The grand opening event is Saturday, April 22 until 10 p.m.

In the first hour of opening, the new location located at 162 Tracker Drive off North Gate Boulevard, has served over 100 dogs and 120 patrons, according to officials with the franchise.

“We’re thrilled to bring Dog Haus to Colorado Springs,” said owner of the franchise Lyle Rider. “Jeron and I are committed to making this restaurant an important part of the community and look forward to becoming a part of this incredible city.”

Dog Haus’ full menu includes gourmet dogs, sausages, burgers, corn dogs, sides, beer and shakes.

Fan favorites include the Sooo Cali, with wild arugula, tomato, crispy onions, spicy basil aioli and avocado; Downtown Dog, featuring a smoked bacon wrapped dog topped with caramelized onions, pickled bell peppers, mayo, mustard and ketchup; and Cowboy, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, bbq sauce and crispy onions.

On opening day, you can enjoy a free Haus Dog from a selection of Dog Haus’ seven signature hot dog creations featuring signature all beef dogs served on grilled King’s Hawaiian Rolls.

Dog Haus will also support Pikes Peak United Way with a portion of their sales during their first week, April 23 to April 30, when patrons mention the nonprofit at check-out.

Dog Haus is located at 162 Tracker Drive and will be open for lunch and dinner daily from 11 a.m. to midnight.

