MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — If you’re planning a trek up the Manitou Incline, El Paso County Search and Rescue is reminding you to read the rules before making the ascent.

Officials said they experienced an increase in calls for help on the Manitou Incline, from reports of dizziness and shortness of breath to fainting, falls and heart attacks.

When going up, hikers are encouraged to use the stairs as an uphill route only.

When coming down, use the Barr Trail. Walking down the incline is not recommended.

Officials did note that most people using the Incline never need first responders and are dedicated to keeping the area clean and safe.

They emphasized coming down the Incline is extremely dangerous and caution should be exercised.