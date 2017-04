EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A Former El Paso County commissioner has died.

Charles “Chuck” Brown,89, a U.S. Marine veteran, dedicated his life to public service.

Brown served a total of 14 years on the Board of El Paso County Commissioners.

Serving from 1983 to 1985 and again from 1997 to 2005, he was chairman of the board for four of those years and also acted as chair of the Regional Building Commission and the Highway Advisory Commission.

Details about his memorial services are not yet available.