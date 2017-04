LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — Sheriff’s Deputies are continuing their investigating after finding a body near the Trinidad Reservoir Thursday.

Deputies say the body was found southeast of the reservoir in a wooded area a short distance from the south end.

The investigation is in its early stages, so investigators aren’t sure exactly how long the body has been there.

The identity of the person and the cause of death has not been released at this time.

