COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found along Highway 24 earlier this month.

Lawrence Gloster II, 23, was found dead inside an abandoned building between Peyton and Calhan on April 8. On Thursday, two suspects were jailed in connection with his death. Anthony Loya, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Jorge Galvan-Flores, 34, is charged with possession of weapons by a previous offender.

Deputies said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 719-390-5555.