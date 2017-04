PUEBLO, Colo. — A man is facing charges after he stabbed another man at a Pueblo home early Friday morning, according to police.

The stabbing happened at a home on East 14th Street. Police said the victim, a 49-year-old man, stopped by to pick up his girlfriend. While he was there, he was attacked by another man who was also visiting, according to police.

The suspect, 26-year-old Marcos Garcia, was arrested on charges of second-degree assault and violation of a restraining order. Police said he also had an unrelated felony warrant.

The victim was hospitalized with stab wounds to his front and back.