COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A community event is being held Saturday to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

While also giving the community a chance to bond with our local Law Enforcement.

It’s happening at Coronado High School, which will be hosting the main event: a Kids and Cops Dodgeball tournament.

It’s all being put on by the Chief’s Youth Advisory Council.

Which is made up of two members from every high school, who meet every month with the Chief of Police and Sheriff.

In the meetings, they discuss issues that are relevant in the community and with teenagers.

The event Saturday is happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where 14 teams, including students and Student Resource Officers from local schools will compete.

Outside Law Enforcement will have several displays for the community to see, like K-9 Units and Swat Teams.

The cost is five dollars for adults and three dollars for kids, all money will then go to Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention.