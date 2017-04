COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Saturday, donations for children in the Foster Care System will be handed out.

It’s all part of the second consecutive “Cases of Love” event.

Friday afternoon an anonymous donor, gave the foundation 950 suitcases and duffel bags.

Becky Wyzykowski, the founder of “Cases of Love” says this year they were looking to double what the community donated last year.

That was just 200 bags and suitcases, so she sure hit her mark.

“We have the ability to share with other counties, so not only will we be able to help El Paso County Foster Children, but hopefully we’ll be able to share with Teller and Pueblo Counties as well,” said Wyzykowski.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, also has more than 400 backpacks and bags filled with personal care items and USA Volleyball is making donations as well.

On Saturday, the main collection event is happening at the Downtown YMCA, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Donations can be anything from; unopened personal care items to duffel bags and suitcases, that could benefit children up to 18-years-old.