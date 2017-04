COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have identified a suspect in the robberies of three Colorado Springs vape shops.

Police said the robberies happened earlier this month. Investigators determined all three robberies were related, and got a warrant to search a home on Wood Brook Court in northern Colorado Springs. During their search, police found evidence that helped them identify a suspect, Devin Adam Kearns. An arrest warrant has been issued for Kearns, according to police.