COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after he crashed a stolen car several times and then led officers on a chase early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said around 1 a.m., they got a call about a crash in the area of East Boulder Street and Custer Avenue. They learned that someone had crashed a car and run away.

Officers saw a man matching the suspect’s description and tried to stop him, but he refused. They chased him and tried to tase him, but he continued running. Other officers were eventually able to find and detain the suspect, 21-year-old Kashaun Antonio.

Police said Antonio had been drinking at a downtown bar, and had stolen a car from a friend. He then hit two parked cars on Franklin Street and a light pole at the intersection of Boulder Street and Custer Avenue, according to police.

Antonio is charged with motor vehicle theft, DUI, careless driving, and other traffic violations, according to police.