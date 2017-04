The City of Colorado Springs will now pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in a Racial Profiling Lawsuit.

The Lawsuit dates back to October 2016, following a March 2015 incident of two black men, pulled over by Colorado Springs Police Officers.

The suit alleges, brothers Ryan and Benjamin Brown were pulled over, handcuffed, searched and detained at gun-point without cause.

Saying the two were pulled over because they were, “driving while black.”

The Officer involved said, they were pulled over for driving slowly through a high crime area earlier in the day, but the Browns’ say they were at home, with their car, during the time Officer Nelson supposedly saw them.

According to a statement from CSPD, they’ve agreed to several revisions of its policies, including stops, searches, and recording officers.

On top of that, the City of Colorado Springs has agreed to pay $212,000 dollars to settle.

The 2015 traffic stop has been viewed more than 160,000 times, according to the ACLU of Colorado, Ryan Brown was forced out of the car by officers while recording.

“Pushing his face in the snow, taking the phone out of his hand and tossing it into the snow and stopping the recording,” said John Krieger, Director of Communications for the ACLU of Colorado.

Officers then supposedly ignored Browns repeated requests, for them to identify the reason for the stop.

Brown filed a complaint with CSPD following the incident and in June 2015 received a response.

The brief boilerplate letter informed him, the Department had conducted a, “complete and thorough” investigation into the incident and concluded that the officers’ conduct was, “justified, legal, and proper.”

“What that meant to us was, not only were they okay with the actions of the officers, when they say that it’s proper, it’s actually what they expect, said Krieger.

In October 2016 the lawsuit was filed and six months later it was settled.

In a statement CSPD says though, they believe the claims of racial profiling were unfounded, the decision to, “settle was based on comparative analysis of the high cost of legal proceedings and the risk of financial liability in the event the City did not prevail in every aspect of the lawsuit.”

According to CSPD, they remain committed to, “consistent, fair, and even-handed enforcement of the law.”

Adding with more than 450 body cameras issued to Patrol Officers, it’ll, “provide protection both to citizens and to officers in these types of cases and accusations.”