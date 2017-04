COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning residents about a phone scam in which someone claiming to be a CDOT representative threatens victims with deportation for refusing to complete a survey.

CDOT said several people have reported the scam. The caller says he is conducting a survey on behalf of CDOT and requests personal information, such as date of birth, address, and driver’s license number. When the victims refuse to give information, the caller threatens them with deportation.

CDOT said they would never ask for personal information or threaten deportation, and they are not currently conducting a phone survey.

If you receive a call like this, ask for the caller’s name and phone number, hang up, and report the call to CDOT at 303-757-9011.