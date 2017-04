WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Oh, deer!

Police in Westerville captured some intense dash cam video while responding to a call regarding a fight in progress.

As the officer turns the corner, you can see the deer running into the street before raising their hooves in combat.

The sparring pair then run away from the flashing lights and into the darkness.

No information right now on whether any arrests were made.

Westerville Police respond to a fight in progress! pic.twitter.com/JMX7wFHjA9 — Westerville Police (@WestervillePD) April 14, 2017